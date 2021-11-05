Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator has demanded an apology from Boris Johnson for the events surrounding the Owen Paterson row.

Mr Paterson resigned as an MP after a U-turn to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for an alleged breach of lobbying rules.

The government had initially backed an effort to see him avoid punishment.

"Boris Johnson has got to come forward and apologise to the British people," Labour's Shabana Mahmood said of the scandal.

"I think the government and Boris Johnson have shredded confidence in themselves and the values that they hold themselves to."

