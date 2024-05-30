Faiza Shaheen speaks out after Labour blocks candidacy in general election

Faiza Shaheen has spoken out after saying Labour did not endorse her for the Chingford and Woodford Green seat in north east London.

Reports suggested the economist would be suspended by the party after she allegedly liked a series of posts on X that downplayed antisemitism accusations.

Ms Shaheen says she was informed of the decision shortly before appearing on Newsnight on Wednesday, 29 May.

"They briefed the press before they even had the decency to call me... I’m so shocked right now, to be treated this badly after being such an active member," she added.

The Independent has reached out to Labour for comment.