This is the moment Labour MP Mike Amesbury appears to punch a man in the street, before telling him: “You won’t threaten an MP again”.

The video appears to show the Runcorn and Helsby MP thumping the man following an argument in the early hours of Saturday (26 October) in Frodsham, Cheshire.

In the footage, Mr Amesbury can be heard saying: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?”.

Mr Amesbury is also heard saying: “You won’t threaten your MP ever again, will you?”.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers are investigating reports of an alleged assault.

The Labour Party has suspended Mr Amesbury.