Labour MP Chris Bryant says he’s ‘not going to be bullied into silence’ by Tory jeers

Labour MP Chris Bryant said he was “not going to be bullied into silence” by jeers from Tories as he stood to ask a question in the House of Commons.

Noise could be heard as Mr Bryant began to speak, likely in response to his suggestion that he witnessed “clear bullying” at a vote last month - claims that have since been dismissed by an internal investigation.

“I’m not going to be bullied into silence by anybody in this house,” he said, drawing more jeers before continuing his question.

