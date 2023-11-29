Snow blankets roads as lake-effect storm affects commuters in Buffalo

Lake-effect snow in New York complicated the journey for many morning commuters in Buffalo on Wednesday 29 November.

Up to two feet of snow is going to blanket upstate New York, bringing heavy gusts of wind with it.

Footage shows roads covered in snow and the weather causing reduced visibility for drivers.

The conditions have already forced school closures and created near-impossible driving conditions. It’s forecasted that up to three inches of snow could fall an hour in some parts of upstate New York, such as Buffalo.