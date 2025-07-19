Dangerous moment laser targets police helicopter flying over city

A police helicopter was targeted by a green laser while flying over Liverpool in the early hours of Friday, 18 July.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft, en route to an incident, reported that their aircraft was being targeted from an address in West Derby.

Air traffic control at Liverpool John Lennon Airport reported that flights into Liverpool had also been targeted.

The NPAS helicopter returned to the area and identified an address on Haydn Road.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of shining or directing a laser beam into an aircraft and have been taken into custody.

Captain Paul Watts, Head of Flight Operations at NPAS, said: “We cannot overstate just how reckless it is to distract a pilot and crew with a laser.

“It is a serious offence. Our crews can pinpoint where a laser strike comes from."