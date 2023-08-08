Cabinet minister backs Lee Anderson’s comments on migrants boarding barge

Lee Anderson’s comments on migrants boarding the Bibby Stockholm were “not unreasonable,” Alex Chalk has said.

The Tory deputy chairman told the Express: “If they don’t like barges then they should f*** off back to France.”

The incendiary comments came after 15 migrants boarded the barge in Portland, Dorset.

Twenty others have been granted a last-minute reprieve after legal challenges.

The justice secretary said Lee Anderson “expresses the righteous indignation of the British people” and added that his “indignation is well placed”.