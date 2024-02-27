Lee Anderson offers blunt six-word response to questions on Islamophobia row

Lee Anderson offered a blunt response to journalists quizzing him on his future as he walked out of a building in London on Tuesday 27 February.

The former Tory deputy chairman was suspended from the party after he refused to apologise for remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row.

“What are you waiting here for?” he asked reporters after being questioned about joining Reform UK.

He also refused to answer when asked again if he would like to apologise for his comments, or if Rishi Sunak was right to suspend him.

Instead, Mr Anderson got straight into his car.