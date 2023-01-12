Blue’s Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault on female BA flight attendant

Lee Ryan has been found guilty of a racially aggravated assault on a female British Airways flight attendant while drunk on a plane.

Ealing Magistrates’ Court heard the Blue singer was "slurring his words and staggering around" after drinking a bottle of port.

He then started commenting on the appearance of cabin crew member Leah Gordon, calling her a "chocolate cookie."

Ms Gordon said she felt intimidated and embarrassed during the exchange, calling it "unacceptable and so derogatory."

Ryan will be sentenced at a later date.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.