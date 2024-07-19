Councillor who tried to stop Leeds rioters speaks out after violence

A councillor who acted as a “human shield” for police officers during a rioting in Harehills, Leeds, on Thursday, 18 July, has spoken out.

Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills Mothin Ali described the violence as “absolute mayhem” and called for the local community to stay calm and come together.

He added that officers "were there without helmets, without shields, being pelted with bricks and bottles."

West Yorkshire Police said "several” people have been arrested following violent disorder and “further arrests will be made over the next few days”.