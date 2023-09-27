Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie launches bid to become San Francisco mayor

Daniel Lurie, an heir to the Levi Strauss clothing fortune, has announced he is running for mayor of San Francisco.

Pitting himself against incumbent London Breed, Democrat Mr Lurie shared a two-minute advert, during which he pledged to tackle quality-of-life problems - such as homelessness and drug abuse - in the city.

Calling the situation a “crisis”, the lifelong San Franciscan talked about how the city needs new leadership and is “capable” of change.

Mr Lurie is also the founder of Tipping Point, an anti-poverty nonprofit, and has run the foundation for the past 15 years.