Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle snaps at Tory MP in heated PMQs clash

Sir Lindsay Hoyle snapped at a Tory MP in what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 20 November.

The House of Commons speaker paused proceedings to scold Danny Kruger, telling the opposition MP: “We’ll have less as well unless you want to go and have a cup of tea.”

Mr Kruger insisted he had not opened his mouth, to which Sir Lindsay joked: “You must be able to do it like a ventriloquist dummy.”

Sir Lindsay later apologised for the mixup, saying it was James Wild — who sat next to Mr Kruger — that he should have addressed.