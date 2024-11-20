Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle snaps at Tory MP in heated PMQs clash

Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:22
Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle snaps at wrong Tory MP in heated PMQs clash
Sir Lindsay Hoyle snapped at a Tory MP in what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 20 November.
The House of Commons speaker paused proceedings to scold Danny Kruger, telling the opposition MP: “We’ll have less as well unless you want to go and have a cup of tea.”
Mr Kruger insisted he had not opened his mouth, to which Sir Lindsay joked: “You must be able to do it like a ventriloquist dummy.”
Sir Lindsay later apologised for the mixup, saying it was James Wild — who sat next to Mr Kruger — that he should have addressed.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
32:58
The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig
04:24
How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity
01:41
When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:47
Watch: Tommy Fury and Darren Till press conference descends into brawl
00:21
Taylor Knibb tells T100 crew not to film her running in triathlon
00:47
Trump fist pumps UFC crowd as president-elect joined by Elon Musk
00:39
Jake Paul wears most expensive sporting outfit of all time
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:41
Zoe Ball’s message to Scott Mills as he prepares for BBC Radio 2 show
00:27
Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show first look in new Netflix trailer
00:21
Danny Jones’ wife shows son’s reaction watching father on I’m A Celeb
01:01
Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox joins her at Governors Awards
01:20
Prince Harry gets ‘neck tattoo’ with Jelly Roll for Invictus sketch
00:25
Adorable foxes frolic in snow outside Oxford’s Magdalen College
01:06
Ultra rare all-black king penguin filmed on Atlantic Ocean island
01:47