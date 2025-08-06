Lisa Nandy reveals she earned one badge ‘out of pity’ in three years in the Brownies

Lisa Nandy has revealed that she was a “complete disaster” whilst she was a Brownie, admitting that only earned one badge “because they felt sorry for me”.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Wednesday (6 August), the culture secretary was quizzed on whether she attended any youth clubs as a young girl.

She paused to consider this, before replying that she was part of the girl guiding group for three years though only received one badge.

Nandy said she finally received the “Hostess Badge”, though failed it “three times because I couldn’t get the hang of peeling carrots and potatoes”.

“Eventually they just gave it to me because they felt sorry for me. It was not my finest hour I’m afraid.”