CCTV shows cargo plane bursting into flames as it crashes in Lithuania

Footage overlooking a construction site in Lithuania shows a DHL cargo plane exploding in a fireball as it tried to land in the early hours of Monday (25 November).

The Boeing 737 was approaching Vilnius airport when it smashed into nearby homes.

Officials say at least one person from the flight crew has died, with three others injured.

12 people were evacuated from homes near the crash site, according to local police.

Aviation investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.