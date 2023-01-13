Flames rage as explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia has been struck by an explosion sending roaring flames rising into the sky.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT says this footage shows a fire raging in the area on Friday, 13 January.

Flames as high as 50 metres were reported as the blaze was at its height.

The explosion in Panevezys county, northern Lithuania, prompted the evacuation of the entire village of Valakeliai, LRT said.

According to preliminary information from the national gas transmission operator, Amber Grid, there were no reported injuries.

