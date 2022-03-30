Watch live as Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns from ISS on Russian spacecraft

Watch as a NASAastronaut returns to earth from the International Space Station after a record-breaking stay.

Mark Vande Hei returns to earth on March 30, 2022 in a Russian Soyuzrocket along with two Russian cosmonauts.

Mr Vande Hei has been on the ISS since April 2021, and was meant to return at the end of 202, but his stay was extended.

He now holds the record for the longest continuous stay in space by an American: 355 days.

