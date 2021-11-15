Boris Johnson has praised taxi driver David Perry for his reported efforts to limit the impact when his car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Mr Perry is said to have locked the doors of his cab moments before the blast before escaping to safety, avoiding life-threatening injuries.

"It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery," the prime minister said.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, said his actions diverted "what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital."

