Mark Spencer suggests ‘little man in China’ listening to phone calls

A minister suggested that “some little man in China” could be listening in on British phone calls while discussing security breaches concerning senior Government figures.

“We all talk on personal phones don’t we? You know, I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to conversations between me and my wife,” Mark Spencer said.

Spencer, now the food minister, also said Liz Truss “clearly” hacked during her time as foreign secretary.

His comments have led to backlash from opposition MPs including shadow ministers Afzal Khan and Sarah Owen.

