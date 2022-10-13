Kwasi Kwarteng says he is ‘absolutely 100%’ not resigning as chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has said that he is “absolutely 100 per cent” not resigning as chancellor.

Speaking on Thursday, he suggested the entire global financial community is “affected by potential interest rate rises and energy price spikes” exacerbated by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

When asked if he will be chancellor - and if Liz Truss will be prime minister - this time next month, Mr Kwarteng said: “Absolutely, 100 per cent”.

He also acknowledged that the global financial situation is “dicey”.

