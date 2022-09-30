Richard Bacon highlights ‘damage’ Liz Truss has done to Britain since last Friday

Richard Bacon highlighted the “damage” Liz Truss has done to Britain in the space of a week as he appeared on the BBC Question Time panel on Thursday.

“I think Liz Truss has done more damage to the British economy than Brexit, the war in Ukraine, or the pandemic. And she’s done it since Friday,” the TV presenter said to applause.

On the same episode, a first-time buyer sparked gasps from the audience by claiming her mortgage offer has jumped from 4.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent since last Friday.

