A first-time buyer left the BBC Question Time audience gasping in shock as she claimed her initial mortgage offer of 4.5 per cent interest was withdrawn and replaced with a 10.4 per cent deal following last week’s mini-budget.

Rabia told the panel in Manchester that she would be unable to afford the new rate, asking a government minister “what the plan is” for mortgages.

“They’re saying that you need to immediately look at putting your application through because if you don’t the lenders may even pull these offers,” she said.

