Coup, chaos and conflict: What we learned from Tory party conference

Liz Truss went into her first Conservative Party conference as prime minister hoping for a faction-uniting celebration of her tax-cutting agenda.

But it was not the jamboree she had hoped for, with Cabinet members breaking rank, publicly criticising each other and accusing Tory colleagues of staging a “coup”.

The government’s major U-turn on scrapping top-rate tax set the agenda for this week’s conference, and here we take a look at what we have learned during the event in Birmingham.

