Watch in full: Jeremy Hunt gives first statement to Commons as chancellor

Jeremy Hunt delivered his first statement to the House of Commons as chancellor on Monday, warning of “decisions of eye-watering difficulty’’ to recover the economy after the disastrous mini-Budget.

Liz Truss sat behind Mr Hunt as he addressed the chamber, after her absence throughout the session of urgent questions that preceded his speech sparked massive debate.

“Behind the decisions we take and issues on which we vote, are jobs families depend on, mortgages that have to be paid, savings for pensioners and businesses investing for the future,” Mr Hunt said, opening his statement.

