Liz Truss calls Northern Ireland protocol 'necessary and legal'

Liz Truss called her controversial new Northern Ireland protocol both ‘necessary and legal’ at the second reading of the bill in Parliament today.

MPs are expected to vote on the proposals on Monday evening, with Labour announcing they will oppose the bill, and centrist Conservatives rumoured to be considering voting against it.

The bill would effectively allow ministers the power to scrap parts of the post-Brexit deal between the UK and the EU, to make the flow of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland easier.

