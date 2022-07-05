The father of Logan Mwangi, the five-year-old boy who was murdered by his mother, her boyfriend, and his step-son in July 2021, is calling for a new law to inform estranged parents if social services become involved with their biological child.

Benjamin Mwangi is campaigning for 'Logan's Law' so absent parents are told if their child is placed on the child protection register.

Logan was known to social services before he was murdered.

"If I had any inkling that Logan was known... I would have gone [to collect him]", Benjamin said.

