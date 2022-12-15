Animal rights activists scale Defra building in bird flu protest

Animal rights protesters scaled the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) head office building in London on Thursday (15 December), to draw attention to the bird flu crisis and intensive farming practices.

The Animal Justice Project, which campaigns for an end to animal farming, said its members wanted to highlight the “catastrophic” impact of bird flu being spread through chicken sheds.

A large banner reading “Bird flu: Our next pandemic” was unveiled on the side of the building as part of the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed three people were later arrested.

