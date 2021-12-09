Cycle lanes blamed as London becomes world’s most congested city

An increase in cycle lanes added during the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to London becoming the world’s most congested city, according to new analysis by Inrix.

The company concluded that segregated cycle lanes were one of the reasons that drivers in London will lose an average of 148 hours in traffic jams during 2021.

However, cycling groups have hit back at the idea, with Simon Munk of London Cycling Campaign branding the analysis as “pure speculation”.