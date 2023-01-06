Londoners ferried across flooded road in rescue boat after water pipe burst

Stranded residents were ferried across a London road on an inflatable rescue boat after a burst pipe at a fire station sent water gushing.

This footage shows the scene in Blackheath as six fire fighters helped a woman with a walking stick and a young girl.

Ten fire engines were called to the area as flooding struck six houses and damaged the fire station in the early hours of Friday, 6 January.

London Fire Brigade said ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the incident.

