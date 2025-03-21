A Hayes resident has described the moment he heard a massive explosion as a raging fire at a electrical substation forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

At least 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were deployed to tackle the fire in the early hours of Friday (21 March).

Hundreds of homes have been left without power and Heathrow Airport remains closed.

Local resident Shakty told The Independent how he was woken from his sleep bya huge explosion in the early hours of the morning .