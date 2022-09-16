Police cordon off Leicester Square after two officers stabbed in London

Police have shut down streets surrounding Leicester Square for an investigation after two police offers were stabbed in the early hours of Friday, 16 September.

Officials said the officers challenged a man who was armed with a knife, and both were attacked and hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

A taser was discharged during the detainment, and the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency services worker.

On Friday afternoon, the incident was not thought to be terror-related.

