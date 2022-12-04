Moment activists physically removed from Salt Bae’s London steakhouse after protest

Environmental activists were physically removed from Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge steakhouse by staff after a protest at the venue.

Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, entered Nusr-Et in the upmarket central London district on Saturday evening and sat at empty tables.

Shortly before 7pm, and to the applause of diners, the protesters were carried out of the restaurant, which serves gold-plated steaks costing up to £1,450, and put on the pavement outside.

They said they targeted the restaurant because it is symbolic of a “broken system”.

