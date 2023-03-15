Tube strikes shut stations across London as commuters queue for buses

Underground stations across London were shut on Wednesday (15 March) as widespread strikes caused travel disruption across the capital.

Crowds of commuters could be seen queuing to get onto a bus outside London Waterloo early in the morning, while entrances to Finsbury Park and Moorgate stations were blocked off.

Transport for London’s (TfL) website shows all Tube lines are suspended as a result of the walkout from RMT and Aslef members.

Overground, tram and bus services across the capital are reported to be busier than normal as a result of the strikes.

