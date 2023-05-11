Who is Lori Vallow? ‘Doomsday cult mom’ on trial for the murders of her two children

Lori Vallow is on trial for the murders of her two youngest children and the ex-wife of her new husband Chad Daybell in a chilling case with a doomsday cult at its core.

The 49-year-old mother-of-three has been charged with the murders of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 7, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.

Almost one year later, their bodies were found buried on the grounds of Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.

The verdict looms as her high-profile murder trial draws to a close, but who is Lori Vallow?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.