Watch: Lorry driver left dangling over edge of 700ft collapsed bridge after landslide

This is the moment a lorry driver was left dangling precariously over the edge of a 700ft bridge in China after heavy rain caused it collapse in a landslide.

The Houzihe River Bridge in Guizhou, southwest China - one of the highest bridges in the world, with a deck height of 719ft - was swept away on Tuesday as China continues to be hit by record-breaking rainfall and flooding.

Footage posted to social media shows a lorry driver sat in his cab, which is hanging entirely off the edge of the bridge, with only the weight of the of the trailer stopping it from falling into the chasm.

Local authorities confirmed the driver was rescued and no casualties were reported at the scene.