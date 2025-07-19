Emergency workers surround Los Angeles car collision site as at least 20 injured

Emergency services flocked to Los Angeles after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub, leaving at least 20 people injured.

The vehicle is understood to have hit a taco cart and ploughed into pedestrians at around 2am local time after a driver lost consciousness. Many of those injured were said to be standing in line to get into the nightclub or getting food from the taco truck.

Authorities said three people are fighting for their lives in a critical condition, with a further six seriously hurt after a car hit bystanders on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the intersection with Vermont Avenue.

A total of 19 others are believed to have suffered more minor injuries and have been described as in a “fair condition”.