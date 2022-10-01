Louis Tomlinson reveals that he ‘f****** hates’ Logan and Jake Paul

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that he “f****** hates” Logan and Jake Paul during an interview on The Zach Sang Show podcast.

The former One Direction band member was asked for his opinion on Liam Payne’s appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he claimed he could beat Justin Bieber and KSI in a fight.

In response, the 30-year-old said that Logan “knew exactly what he was doing, the buttons he was pressing,” before uttering that he “f****** hate[s] them Paul brothers.”

