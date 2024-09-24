Thermal imaging drone footage shows the dramatic rescue of a 10-year-old girl a day after she went missing in the woods of Louisiana.

Peyton Saintignan disappeared on 14 September after she sleepwalked in the woods near her home, local media reported.

Saintignan was found 1.5 miles away from her home curled up on the ground, wearing her pajamas.

The drone was operated by a volunteer who travelled 40 miles from Arkansas to Louisiana to help find the missing girl, reports said.

Webster Parish Sheriff, Jason Parker, confirmed on Facebook that Saintigan was found at 11pm on Sunday 15 September, with the aid of thermal imaging-equipped drones.