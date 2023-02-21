Activist Ben Crump has announced that the daughter of Malcolm X is to sue the CIA, FBI, and NYPD over his assassination.

Crump, who will be representing Ilyasah Shabazz, detailed the lawsuit during a press conference at the site of his killing.

She alleges that government agencies fraudulently concealed evidence about the case and from his family.

“The truth of what happened and who was involved has always been critical,” he said during the conference.

Two men wrongly spent decades in prison for the murder before their convictions were thrown out in 2021.

