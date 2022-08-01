Desperate passengers resorted to crawling through hatches in the baggage reclaim area at Manchester airport after losing patience with hours of delays.

In footage broadcast by Channel 4 Dispatches, two people can be seen climbing into the airside baggage area, attempting to collect their suitcases for an onward flight.

The woman tells a member of staff that they have been waiting for “one and a half hours” for their luggage and even offers to “grab it” and help the handler unload the rest of the bags.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.