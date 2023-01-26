Marilyn Manson and Game of Thrones star reach settlement in sexual abuse case

Marilyn Manson and Esme Bianco have reached a settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit.

The Game of Thrones star had accused the musician of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse in February of 2021.

They meet on the set of a music video, and she claims he left cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body.

She also claimed in the federal lawsuit that he chased her with an axe and would play her Game of Thrones sex scene to embarrass her.

The Independent has contacted Manson and Bianco’s respective lawyers for comment.

