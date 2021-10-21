Dramatic footage captures the moment a Marine Corps veteran ended an armed robbery at a petrol station in Arizona by quickly disarming the gunman.

The unnamed hero appeared to be standing in a queue when the thief bursts through the door, waving a gun around.

He takes just five steps inside the station before being apprehended by the ex-marine, who grabs the gun, dragging him out of shot.

When police asked the man how he was able to take control of the situation, he replied: “The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around.”

