Mark Cavendish: Man found guilty of robbery as police hunt two more suspects

A man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta in a raid at their home in Essex.

Two Richard Mille watches, worth £400,000 and £300,000, were among items taken by balaclava-wearing intruders in the raid at in the early hours of 27 November 2021 as Mr Cavendish and his family slept.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty on both counts by a majority verdict.

