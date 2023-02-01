Martin Lewis has revealed a quick way to check if your phone plan is out of contract without having to rummage through paperwork.

He decided to test out his tip with his audience on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday, 31 January.

The MoneySavingExpert asked those gathered in the studio to text the number he was sharing to check their status right there and then.

Once your phone contract has ended, he explained, many end up paying rates far higher than they could get elsewhere now they are no longer tied to their provider.