Martin Lewis’s four tips to ‘heat the human not the home’ and save money in winter

Martin Lewis has given families in the UK a few tips on how to survive and save money as the cost of living crisis runs into winter.

“If you are really struggling, then sadly heat the human, not the home”, he said on his ITV show The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Mr Lewis’s tips include “properly layering” with clothes as if you were outside, using a sleeping bag with a hot water bottle and putting your feet up so they do not touch the cold floor.

“This is not a recommendation,” Mr Lewis told the audience. “I should not be doing this stuff in the modern age.”