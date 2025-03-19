Martin Lewis issues tax warning for millions as key deadline days away

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning with just weeks to go until the new tax year.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 18 March, the financial expert told viewers they must check the tax codes on their payslips are correct, as some people may have overpaid thousands of pounds.

The Money Saving Expert stressed: "It is not HMRC’s responsibility. It is not your employer’s responsibility. It is your responsibility to ensure it’s correct."

He also explained that time is running out to reclaim any excess tax paid for the 2020/2021 tax year.

The new tax year begins on 6 April.