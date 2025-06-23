A BBC News presenter has gone viral after replacing the term “pregnant people” to “women” while reading the autocue during a live broadcast.

Martine Croxall was reporting on research from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine that warned of nearly 600 expected heat-related deaths on Saturday (21 June).

Reading from the autocue, the presenter said: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, said the aged, pregnant people - women - and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions."

Ms Croxall address the broadcast on X on Sunday and said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It's been quite a ride.”