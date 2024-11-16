Donald Trump’s attorney general pick is seen fat-shaming reproductive rights activists in a resurfaced clip.

Gaetz made remarks women protesting for reproductive rights are too unattractive to be impregnated during a speech in July 2022.

Speaking at a Turning Point Action event, Gaetz asked: “Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones who are the most worried about having abortions?

Gaetz then shouts: “No one wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”