Watch the moment Rep. Matt Gaetz appears to change his mind, solidifying GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as the new US Speaker in the 15th round of votes.

Mr Gaetz was the deciding factor that denied Mr McCarthy the Speakership for the 14th time after withholding his vote.

A tense exchange ensued between the pair earlier in the session where McCarthy walked away seemingly in disgust.

After a motion to adjourn until Monday failed to pass, Gaetz walked up to McCarthy on the House floor and appeared to say “one more time.”

Members shouted and clapped as they rushed to the House Clerk to deliver vote changes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.