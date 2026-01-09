TV reporter blasted by Storm Goretti struggles to stay upright during broadcast

A reporter was forced to cling to a rail during a live TV broadcast as fierce winds from Storm Goretti battered the UK.

Multiple weather alerts have been issued as the “multi-hazard” storm swept across the nation, bringing with it rainfall, heavy snow, and powerful winds.

Whilst reporting from St Ives, Cornwall, where gale force winds of over 99mph have been recorded, ITV journalist Sangita Lal struggled to stay on her feet as wind and rain lashed down on her.

Meanwhile, three of her colleagues stationed in different locations around the UK seemed to fare much better, in comparatively serene conditions.