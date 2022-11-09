A Labour MP expects Matt Hancock will be in for a rough ride when he enters the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Jonathan Reynolds believes there will be “landslide” votes for the former health secretary to participate in gruesome Bushtucker Trials, like eating a crocodile’s anus.

“I think there will be a landslide across the country for Matt being volunteered for that sort of thing,” Mr Reynolds said when asked about which challenges he would like to see Hancock face.

